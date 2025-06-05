UGA Gwinnett: Learning That Fits Your Life!

You know that feeling when you’re stuck in traffic, dreaming of leveling up your career without driving halfway across the state? Good news! UGA Gwinnett’s got you and your education covered. Right off Sever Road in Lawrenceville, this campus brings top-tier grad programs to your backyard. No long commutes, just straight to the good stuff!

Maybe you’re chasing a promotion. Or thinking about switching fields. Or just looking to boost your skills without upending your life. Whatever your goal, UGA Gwinnett has a program for it. They’re all about making education practical, accessible, and worth your time. No one-size-fits-all approach here!

Degrees That Get You Places

The real world moves fast, and UGA Gwinnett knows that. That’s why they’ve lined up programs to match today’s career demands. Check out what’s on offer:

College of Public Health: Doctor of Public Health (DrPH)

Franklin College of Arts and Sciences: Master of Industrial-Organizational Psychology (IOMP)

Mary Frances Early College of Education: Doctor of Counselor Education and Supervision (PhD) Doctor of Educational Leadership (EdD) Doctor of Learning, Leadership, and Organizational Development (EdD) Master of Arts in Teaching Elementary Education (MAT) Master of Learning, Leadership, and Organization Development (MEd) Specialist in Educational Administration and Policy (EdS) Specialist in Professional School Counseling (EdS)

School of Public and International Affairs: Master of Public Administration (MPA)

School of Social Work: Master of Social Work (MSW)

Graduate Certificate Programs: Organization Coaching (Graduate Certificate) Complexity Leadership (Graduate Certificate)



If you’re interested in teaching, counseling, public health, leadership, or social work, there’s a degree (or certificate) that’ll get you where you want to go. UGA Gwinnett is made for the busy professional—the one who dreams big but has a calendar full of real-life commitments. These programs fit your life, not the other way around. After all, advancing your career shouldn’t mean putting the rest of your world on hold!

Ready to Take the Next Step?

Think one of these programs might be a good fit? Shoot an email to ugagwin@uga.edu. You can also explore more at gwinnett.uga.edu or follow along on social at @ugagwinnett.

And don’t worry about getting lost! The campus is right at 2530 Sever Road, Suite 100, Lawrenceville, GA 30043. Whether you’re dropping by for a tour or just looking for more info, the team is always ready to help you map out your next move.

Learning should be flexible, and UGA Gwinnett makes it practical, too! So why wait? Take that next step towards your future—today!