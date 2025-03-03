More Than Walls and a Roof—This is Home Done Right

Some people just build houses. Chafin Communities? They build dreams, foundations, and futures. And for that, the people have spoken. Chafin Communities has won the 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award, an honor earned by votes from happy homeowners, employees, and trade partners who know that “home” isn’t just a place—it’s a feeling.

The home-buying process can feel like a high-stakes reality show. Will you find the right layout? Will the kitchen have that dreamy island? Will the closet be big enough to fit your shoe collection (and your partner’s three shirts)? Chafin Communities takes the stress out of the search by building homes that check all the boxes—modern, energy-efficient, and designed for the way you actually live.

Founded by brothers Eric and Daryl Chafin, this company started with a hammer, a vision, and a whole lot of grit. Decades later, they’re not just building homes—they’re setting the standard. So much so that even Warren Buffett took notice. Yep, Chafin Communities became part of Berkshire Hathaway and Clayton Properties Group in 2015, proving that quality, integrity, and a little Southern charm are always a good investment.

From single-family homes to townhomes, Chafin Communities delivers more—more value, more thoughtful design, and more to come home to.

Contact

Phone: 470-269-3829

Address: 5230 Bellewood Ct, Buford, GA 30518

Email: onlinespecialist@chafinrealtyinc.com

Website: www.chafincommunities.com