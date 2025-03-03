Where Bilingual Brains Are Built and Futures Are Made

How do you say “amazing” in Mandarin Chinese? At New Life Academy of Excellence, the answer is simple: 2024 Best of Gwinnett Award. Voted on by local parents who know a good thing when they see it, this recognition issued through guidetogwinnett.com highlights the school’s standout approach to bilingual education.

New Life Academy isn’t your average school. It’s Gwinnett’s only public charter school with a bilingual Mandarin Chinese program, teaching kids from kindergarten to eighth grade how to navigate a global world. Sure, they’re learning the ABCs, but they’re also mastering characters that take their critical thinking—and future career prospects—to a whole new level.

Here’s the thing: this isn’t just about language. It’s about giving kids the kind of skills that make them future CEOs, innovators, and world-changers. Pair that with a strong academic foundation, small class sizes, and a shiny new middle school campus, and you’ve got an educational experience that’s as forward-thinking as it is impactful.

Parents rave about the supportive environment, and kids love the challenge of learning something that sets them apart. It’s not just school—it’s preparation for a world where knowing Mandarin is less “cool skill” and more “must-have.”

This is where the future starts—one character at a time.

Contact

Phone: 678.720.9870

Address: 4725 River Green Parkway, Duluth, GA, 30096

Email: info@newlifeacademyga.com

Website: newlifeacademyga.com