New Stays, Hot Eats, All Gwinnett

Lawrenceville’s next landmark isn’t a courthouse or concert hall…it’s a hotel! And not just any hotel, but The Lawrence, a $40 million boutique property set to join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection when it opens in mid-2026. Think modern comfort with a nod to history, industrial elegance softened by Southern charm, and a location that puts guests right in the heartbeat of downtown.

The Next Chapter for Downtown Lawrenceville

Downtown Lawrenceville has been quietly polishing its crown for years, transforming from a sleepy square into a thriving cultural hub. The Lawrence is its next big move. The 120-room hotel will feature 5,000 square feet of convention space and connect seamlessly with the public parking deck already in place. But beyond the stats and specs, the project represents something deeper: a statement that Lawrenceville has officially arrived as a destination worth staying for.

The design concept “refined industrial” reflects Lawrenceville’s character: sturdy, stylish, and a little unexpected. Guests can expect an experience that balances local history with a modern sense of place. Walk out the front door and you’re steps from the Aurora Theatre, locally owned restaurants, and a lineup of festivals that keep the town square buzzing year-round. Inside, the space will offer all the polish of an urban escape without losing the approachable warmth of a hometown stay.

More Than a Hotel

The Lawrence isn’t being built in isolation…it’s part of a bigger story unfolding across Gwinnett. From the buzz of Politan Row at The Forum in Peachtree Corners to the date-night glow of Downtown Duluth, the county is rewriting what “local” looks like. Suwanee’s Town Center still draws families with festivals and live music, while Grayson’s The Railyard has become a go-to for brunches that turn into late-afternoon hangs. And over in Norcross, new mixed-use developments are breathing fresh life into historic streets, blending old-soul architecture with modern energy.

Explore more of Gwinnett’s best new spots at guidetogwinnett.com/Categories!