Tipis, Tunes, & Timeless Traditions

If you’ve ever wanted to step into a story that’s been told for generations, Stone Mountain Park is the place to be this fall. From October 30 to November 2, the mountain will pulse with drums, color, and movement as the Native American Festival & Pow Wow returns for four days of culture, community, and celebration.

This isn’t your average fall festival. Instead, you’ll find dancers in vibrant regalia, artisans shaping history with their hands, and stories so old they seem to hum in the air. It’s part spectacle, part classroom, and wholly unforgettable.

A Celebration Rooted in Rhythm

The heartbeat of the event is the inter-tribal dance and drum competitions, where dancers from across the country gather to honor tradition through motion and music. Each performance is layered with meaning celebration, storytelling, and remembrance, and every beat of the drum carries a pulse of connection that transcends generations.

But the festival goes far beyond the main arena. Throughout the park, visitors can wander through an authentic living history tipi village, watch flint-knapping and bow-making demonstrations, and see pottery take shape from raw clay. The smell of sage and campfire lingers as artisans share their skills and the stories behind them.

More Than a Festival

Between dance sessions and craft displays, storytelling circles invite guests to sit, listen, and reflect. You’ll hear the kind of tales that shaped entire nations of creation, courage, and the deep ties between people and the natural world. Those connections come to life even further in the wildlife presentations, where birds of prey and other native species remind us that “living in harmony” isn’t just a saying…it’s a way of being.

Whether you visit on a field trip Thursday morning or bring the family for a weekend outing, the Pow Wow is one of those rare events that blends education and awe. It’s history you can feel beneath your feet, art you can hold in your hands, and music that stays in your chest long after the last drumbeat fades.

