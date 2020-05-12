Listen to Nicole Love Hendrickson, Candidate for Gwinnett County Commission Chair

Public service has always been Nicole Love Hendrickson’s passion. That is a big reason that she’s in the running for Gwinnett County Commission Chair this year. In this episode, we get to know Nicole and her story! Throughout this conversation you will hear of a life and career that has been spent serving and empowering the residents of Gwinnett County. Nicole and her supporters believe her approach to community building is the kind of leadership Gwinnett needs in times like these.

For more information on Nicole and her campaign, including information on when you can vote in the upcoming primaries, visit her website: https://www.love4gwinnett.com/vote

