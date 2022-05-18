No Phone, No Problem!

Written by Jaiden Arada, Converge multimedia journalism intern and Senior at Cherokee Bluff High School

Think in your mind for a second how many times you use your phone in a day. I know I personally wake up and check my phone in the morning to make sure I did not miss anything that night. I use it for navigation, music, entertainment, school, and in most aspects of my day. I think lots of people, including myself, would struggle at first with not having a cell phone.

Before there were cell phones, people found other means of communication. There used to be just phone calls from landline phones. The process of reaching people was much slower than it is now. With the progression of technology, instant gratification has been a new factor that was not there before. Everyone expects things at the click of a button and gets upset when things are not instantaneous. This is a negative trait that new generations are developing and maybe they would benefit without cellular devices.

One of the big problems with cell phones is that society has become very reliant on them. We send each other text messages all the time, emails are received through phones, even our bank accounts can be linked to our cellular devices. Since everything is so digital and easy to be placed on our phones, it is hard to distance ourselves from it. If society could find a more non-digital way to communicate with each other that is still quick, we would be less reliant on cell phones.

If one day the world had no cell phones, people would freak out. They would not know what to do with themselves. I think many people would have trouble communicating at first. We have become so accustomed to texting and seeing people virtually that carrying real life conversations is much harder now. We need to learn to be less reliant on technology for communication amongst ourselves.

Maybe in a more realistic way, there could be workshops or courses to help people that are addicted to technology become less reliant on it. As society progresses more towards technological advancements, this kind of act would be hard. However, I think that it needs to be done so that in the future, we are not so reliant on technology.