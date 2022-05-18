Summer Scavenging for Curious Kids!

Written by Jaiden Arada, Converge multimedia journalism intern and Senior at Cherokee Bluff High School
During the summer, kids are home a lot more and want to be entertained and engaged. A great way to pique their curiosity and adventurous side is to send them on a scavenger hunt! They can search for things all around their house or outside and showcase their treasure finding skills. Here are some lists of different scavenger hunts depending on the locatio, so you can pick the best one!
Indoor Scavenger Hunt
- A left shoe
- A book
- A lip balm or lip gloss
- A hairbrush or comb
- A belt
- A pen or pencil
- A hand towel
- An item with the letter S on it
- A stuffed animal
- A charger for some kind of device
- A toothpick
- A pair of scissors (be careful!)
- A blanket
- A spoon
- A note saying that you finished the hunt!
A Picture Scavenger Hunt
Take a picture with or of…
- A plant
- A bird
- A bag
- A book
- A door
- A window
- A cool shirt
- A car
- A calendar
- A TV
- A toothbrush
- An item of food
A Rainbow Scavenger Hunt
Find something that is…
- Red
- Orange
- Yellow
- Green
- Blue
- Purple
- Pink
- Brown
- Black
- White
- Gray
- Gold
- Silver
Outdoor Scavenger Hunt
- A clover (four leaf if you’re lucky)
- A flower
- A blade of grass
- A car
- A building
- A bush
- A tree
- Another person
- A stop sign
- A piece of trash (pick it up and throw it away!)
- Some water or body of water
- A ladybug
- A caterpillar
- A house