Summer Scavenging for Curious Kids!

Written by Jaiden Arada, Converge multimedia journalism intern and Senior at Cherokee Bluff High School

During the summer, kids are home a lot more and want to be entertained and engaged. A great way to pique their curiosity and adventurous side is to send them on a scavenger hunt! They can search for things all around their house or outside and showcase their treasure finding skills. Here are some lists of different scavenger hunts depending on the locatio, so you can pick the best one!

Indoor Scavenger Hunt

A left shoe

A book

A lip balm or lip gloss

A hairbrush or comb

A belt

A pen or pencil

A hand towel

An item with the letter S on it

A stuffed animal

A charger for some kind of device

A toothpick

A pair of scissors (be careful!)

A blanket

A spoon

A note saying that you finished the hunt!

A Picture Scavenger Hunt

Take a picture with or of…

A plant

A bird

A bag

A book

A door

A window

A cool shirt

A car

A calendar

A TV

A toothbrush

An item of food

A Rainbow Scavenger Hunt

Find something that is…

Red

Orange

Yellow

Green

Blue

Purple

Pink

Brown

Black

White

Gray

Gold

Silver

Outdoor Scavenger Hunt