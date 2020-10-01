No Tricks this Year! CDC Releases New Safety Guidelines for Halloween

Search

Everyone’s favorite October activities will be a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean your family can’t still have a blast! The Center for Disease Control just released their official guidelines to keep Halloween 2020 safe for everyone. And don’t be spooked, your family can still binge candy, carve jack-o-lanterns, and wear fun costumes all while putting the safety of others and yourselves first! Check out the official recommendations below.

Avoid:

Door-to-door trick-or-treating

Trunk-or-treats

Crowded, indoor costume parties

Indoor haunted houses

Crowded hayrides

Rural fall festivals from hotspots

Alternatives:

Pumpkin carving and decorating with members of your household

Decorating your home

Virtual costume contests

Movie night with family members

