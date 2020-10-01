No Tricks this Year! CDC Releases New Safety Guidelines for Halloween

Everyone’s favorite October activities will be a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean your family can’t still have a blast! The Center for Disease Control just released their official guidelines to keep Halloween 2020 safe for everyone. And don’t be spooked, your family can still binge candy, carve jack-o-lanterns, and wear fun costumes all while putting the safety of others and yourselves first! Check out the official recommendations below.
Avoid:
Door-to-door trick-or-treating
Trunk-or-treats
Crowded, indoor costume parties
Indoor haunted houses
Crowded hayrides
Rural fall festivals from hotspots
Alternatives:
Pumpkin carving and decorating with members of your household
Decorating your home
Virtual costume contests
Movie night with family members