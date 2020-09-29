Life is Short, Buy the Candle.

Piper Lillies, the perfect all-in-one gift shop, is coming to Gwinnett!

Whether you’re searching for the perfect wedding shower gift, fall farmhouse decorations for your home, or even if you are just looking for a cute pair of earrings to wear, Piper Lillies has got you covered. They carry home décor for almost every season and an assortment of gift items that make gift giving so easy!

Owner, Julia Butler, opened Piper Lillies Gift Shoppe in December of 2012 at their first location in Johns Creek, GA. Her two granddaughters, Piper & Lily, were the inspiration for the name of the store.

In a short amount of time, Piper Lillies first physical store proved to be highly successful, which led Julia to expand her business to a wider audience on piperlillies.com, where thousands of great products for every occasion are sold.

Now with two brick & mortar locations, Gwinnett and Forsyth County, Piper Lillies is living out their moto – A Gift for Everyone, for Every Occasion.

Shop in-store or online and follow Piper Lillies on Instagram & Facebook for new products and announcements!

Locations:

Gwinnett – 3695 Braselton Highway Suite C Dacula, GA 30019

Forsyth – 11705 Jones Bridge Rd. Suite B206 Johns Creek, GA 30005