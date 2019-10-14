Northside Cardiovascular Institute now open in Midtown Atlanta with more locations coming to Gwinnett

The physicians of Northside Cardiovascular Institute are pleased to begin seeing patients in their new office at the Northside Medical Midtown building, located at 1110 West Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta.

The physicians, formerly of The Heart Center of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, include:

(from left to right, top to bottom) Dr. Allison Dupont, Dr. Brenda Hott, Dr. Christopher Leach, Dr. Mark Leimbach, Dr. Jeffrey Marshall, Dr. Mark Matthews, Dr. Kashyap Patel, Dr. Mehrdad Toosi, Dr. Pradyumna Tummala, Dr. Steven Wang, Dr. Heather Westmoreland, Dr. Andrew Yen

























Dr. Jeffrey Marshall, chief of the Northside Cardiovascular Institute, said that this group of physicians, over the past 17 years, created one of the premier cardiovascular programs in the nation and was consistently ranked number one in the state.

“As we discussed how to best continue our pursuit of excellence in comprehensive cardiovascular care, we knew we needed a partner like Northside Hospital that shared this vision and had the energy to go to the next level,” said Dr. Marshall. “We are excited to begin this new partnership.”

In addition to Midtown Atlanta, other office locations will be opening soon in Atlanta, Braselton, and Lawrenceville, with new physicians joining the team.

Northside Cardiovascular Institute’s Midtown Atlanta office is in the Northside Medical Midtown building, 1110 West Peachtree Street, Suite 920, Atlanta, GA 30309.

