Greater Atlanta Christian Students Earn National Merit Scholarship Recognition

Greater Atlanta Christian School recently announced that senior Nicolas Veltmaat of Duluth was named as a National Merit Semifinalist in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Competition. Mr. Veltmaat has been named among approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Semifinalists are selected from about 1.6 million high school students who took the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) during their junior year. These semifinalists are competing for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million. Those scholarships will be announced in the spring of 2020.

Nicolas is a 4-year Varsity soccer athlete and plans to pursue a career in biomedical engineering. He reports that his favorite subjects in school have consistently been math and science.

“I contribute my success on the exam to my GAC school courses, which helped me to expand my knowledge and develop my problem-solving skills,” he said.

GAC also proudly announces four of its seniors who have been named as National Merit Commended Scholars:

Alexandra Maynard, of Stone Mountain

Melissa Lucht, of Atlanta

Navya Sarikonda, of Norcross

Kaitlyn Williams, of Peachtree Corners

