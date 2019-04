The Lawrenceville restaurateurs who own Oyster Bay are keeping it in the family. Steve and Jo Green have partnered with Steve’s daughter, Taylor Ray Green, to open T-Ray’s Fire Grill on W. Crogan Street in downtown Lawrenceville.

But steak isn’t the only thing on the menu. “T-Ray’s offers a variety of delicious dishes that everyone in your party will love. From fire grilled poblano chicken and escargot to scallop risotto and grilled portobello our flavors are what make us one of a kind.”