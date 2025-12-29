Pedal Power: Cruising Gwinnett’s Greenways!

Feeling a little stir-crazy this winter? Gwinnett’s crisp air and quiet streets make it the perfect time to get outside. Luckily, you don’t need a full day to hit the reset button. The county’s expanding bike trail network offers short rides, easy coasting, and new corners to explore without a big commitment.

The standout for longer rides is the Western Gwinnett Bikeway, which stretches from Duluth toward Norcross. It’s mostly flat, well maintained, and passes through neighborhoods, parks, and pockets of quiet that make you forget how close you are to busy roads. This bikeway is ideal for cyclists who want to settle into a steady rhythm without worrying about steep climbs or heavy traffic.

Trails for Every Kind of Ride

If your idea of a perfect ride leans more nature than neighborhood, Gwinnett has you covered. The Ivy Creek Greenway winds through wooded areas and wetlands, offering peaceful views that feel surprisingly removed from everyday life. Nearby, the Suwanee Creek Greenway adds boardwalk sections and shaded paths that make even a short ride feel like a small escape.

For families or casual riders, shorter loops shine. Vines Park offers paved paths that are easy to navigate and perfect for kids finding their balance. George Pierce Park combines trails with open green space, making it a solid option for a relaxed afternoon ride followed by a playground break or picnic.

Across the county, these trails highlight how biking has become part of Gwinnett’s lifestyle rather than a niche hobby. You’ll see road cyclists training, parents riding with kids, and neighbors squeezing in a loop before dinner. Winter just happens to be the season when it all feels a little more comfortable.

Whether you’re chasing mileage, fresh air, or an easy way to spend a Saturday morning, Gwinnett’s greenways deliver. These spots turn ordinary weekends into active ones and remind us that staying local can still feel like getting away.

