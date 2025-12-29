Suwanee in Full Stride!

Some mornings in Gwinnett just feel electric, and Sunday, February 15, is shaping up to be one of them. The 12th Annual Suwanee Half Marathon takes over Suwanee Town Center with a full slate of races and a whole lot of community energy. The half marathon steps off at 7:30 a.m., setting the tone for a crisp winter morning that favors runners, spectators, and anyone who appreciates a town that shows up early and enthusiastic.

The course is part of what keeps runners coming back. Routes wind through parks, greenways, and neighborhood streets, offering a tour of Suwanee that feels both scenic and familiar. It’s the kind of race where locals recognize landmarks and out of town runners leave with a real sense of place. Whether you’re tackling 13.1 miles, opting for the 10K, or keeping it fun with the Old Town 5K, there’s a distance that fits just about every pace and goal.

More Than a Finish Line

This race has always been about more than time splits and medals. Proceeds support the Suwanee Public Arts Program, which means that every mile logged helps fund murals, installations, and creative projects woven throughout the city. It’s fitness with a dash of culture, Suwanee style!

Runners can expect the extras that make race day feel rewarding:

Well-marked courses and enthusiastic volunteers

Race shirts, medals, and commemorative items

A lively start and finish area at Town Center

Plenty of spots for friends and family to cheer along the way

For spectators, the event turns Town Center into a hub of motion and encouragement. Coffee cups in hand, cowbells at the ready, locals line the route to support neighbors, coworkers, and first-time racers chasing a new goal.

What makes the Suwanee Half special is its balance. It’s competitive without being intimidating, organized without feeling overly polished, and community-focused without trying too hard. You’ll see seasoned runners chasing personal bests right alongside people who trained through the holidays just to cross the line smiling.

If you’re looking for a February event that gets everyone moving and brings the city together, this is it. Mark your calendar, lace up those shoes, and plan on spending a winter morning watching Suwanee hit its stride.

Explore Gwinnett’s sports and fitness scene at guidetogwinnett.com/sports-fitness.