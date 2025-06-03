Picnic Like a Pro

A picnic isn’t just a meal—it’s a mini vacation. It’s where your favorite sandwich tastes better, the lemonade feels colder, and your phone gets forgotten (for at least 20 minutes). So grab your blanket, fill up that basket, and let Gwinnett’s gorgeous parks and summer sunshine do the rest. Here’s your guide to the perfect summer picnic in Gwinnett.

Picnic Essentials

No one likes mosquito bites or soggy sandwiches. Before you dash to the nearest park, make sure you’re equipped for comfort and fun. Start with a large picnic blanket (water-resistant is a major plus), a cooler or insulated picnic basket to keep things fresh, and reusable plates, cups, and utensils. Toss in hand wipes, bug spray, and sunscreen, and you’re nearly there. Want to elevate the experience? Bring a portable speaker for music, card games or a frisbee, and maybe even a mini picnic table if you’re feeling fancy.

Don’t forget to be strategic with your timing. It’s hard to enjoy a meal when you’re sweating buckets under the hot Georgia sun. Try to plan your picnic for a cool day, or schedule it for the evening when the sun isn’t as brutal.

Food For Thought

You’ve got your picnic basket—now what should you put in it? The best picnic foods are easy to transport, don’t require reheating, and won’t wilt in the sun after five minutes. Think finger foods and fresh, colorful bites. Sandwiches, wraps, and cold fried chicken are picnic royalty, but don’t forget pasta salad, fruit kabobs, hummus with pita chips, and a container of pickles for crunch. Cheese boards are great too—just pack a variety of cheeses, crackers, grapes, and some cured meats if you’re feeling extra.

When it comes to drinks, keep it refreshing and alcohol-free for an all-ages-friendly vibe. Fresh lemonade, iced herbal tea, fruit-infused water, and sparkling juice are picnic crowd-pleasers.

Top Picnic Spots in Gwinnett

Not all parks are created equal when it comes to picnicking, but Gwinnett has a goldmine of green spaces that fit the bill:

Little Mulberry Park: With over 1,300 acres, lakes, and shaded pavilions, this is picnic paradise. There are even fishing areas and scenic trails to enjoy after your meal.

Tribble Mill Park: This one’s a hidden gem. Set beside a lake, it offers peaceful vibes, great views, and plenty of space to lay out a picnic spread.

Jones Bridge Park: Want to picnic with a river view? This is your spot. Sit near the Chattahoochee, dip your toes in the water, and enjoy your lunch to the sound of flowing water.

Sims Lake Park: Easy to access with clean facilities, beautiful landscaping, and a calm lake, this park is great for families.

Buford Dam Park: You can’t get more picturesque than the Buford Dam. Settle in at one of the many picnic tables and watch the sun dance on the lake while you enjoy your meal.

No matter your style—whether you’re all about scenic views, shady trees, or fun family spots—Gwinnett County has the perfect picnic place waiting for you. So grab your favorite snacks, pack that cooler, and head outside to enjoy some fresh air and good vibes. Summer’s here, and it’s the perfect time to make memories one bite at a time!

Soak up more summertime sweetness at www.guidetogwinnett.com/sports-recreation!