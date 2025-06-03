Stars, Snacks, & Summer Flicks

Who doesn’t love a movie under the stars? From town greens to park lawns—and even the mall—free movie nights are lighting up Gwinnett all summer long. With food trucks, themed drinks, and family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone. Here’s where to catch your next outdoor flick.

Flicks on the Bricks

Head to the Duluth Town Green on June 27 and July 25 for Flicks on the Bricks, a night full of family fun complete with a free movie screening. The fun kicks off at 6 with special themed activities, and the movie starts at 8. So grab your favorite lawn chair, cozy up, and get ready for a night full of summer memories.

Movies Under the Stars

What’s better than a trip to the mall? A trip to the mall with a free movie on the side! Movies Under the Stars are back at the Mall of Georgia this summer, and this is a lineup you won’t want to miss. From Wicked to Despicable Me 4, there’s plenty of fun for the whole family to enjoy. This film fest is happening one Saturday per month through November at the mall’s Village Amphitheatre, so be sure to check out the full schedule so you don’t miss out on your favorites.

Movies & Mocktails

Wish the fun could last forever? In Suwanee, it can! Movies & Mocktails is a free double feature film series for the whole family. Food trucks and sweet treats will be on site at Town Center on Main, but if you want something more on theme, stop by Suwanee Circle, where you’ll find themed mocktails to match each movie. (Don’t worry, parents—you can purchase alcohol too.) You’ve got three chances to enjoy this one-of-a-kind film fest: June 21, July 19, and August 2.

Lawrenceville Movie Club

Nothing says summer like good eats and free films. The Lawrenceville Movie Club is offering free, family friendly summer screenings June 27, July 18, and August 8—but the fun doesn’t stop there. Get to the Lawrenceville Lawn early to grab a bite from the many delicious food truck options before you cozy up and enjoy the show.

Movies in the Park

Grayson is also getting in on the free movie action this summer. On June 20, July 18, and August 15, head to Grayson City Park for Movies in the Park, a chance to connect with other families in the community and enjoy the fresh summer air, all while watching a good film. Bonus—this one comes with free popcorn!

Movie Under the Stars on the Green

Craving a night of fun for the whole family? Head to the Braselton Town Green on June 14 and July 12 for Movie Under the Stars—and yes, you can bring your dog. Concessions will be available, but if you’re in the mood for something classier, swing by one of the many restaurants downtown. (Psst—if you need a pick me up, adults can purchase alcohol to-go and enjoy it during the film).



Summer only comes once a year, so load up your calendar and find more to do at www.guidetogwinnett.com/arts-entertainment!