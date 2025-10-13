Piedmont Eastside Medical Center: Where Care Meets Community

Piedmont Eastside Medical Center has been a healthcare leader for more

than 40 years, proudly providing quality care to patients in Gwinnett and

the surrounding counties. A 310-bed, multi-campus system of care, the

hospital offers comprehensive medical and surgical programs including

cardiovascular, neurosciences, oncology, orthopedics, robotic surgery,

rehabilitation, maternity with neonatal intensive care, behavioral health,

bariatric, urgent care, and 24-hour emergency care at two locations (1700

Medical Way and 2160 Fountain Drive).

Over the past year, Piedmont Eastside has expanded its oncology services,

adding cancer specialists to our team of over 500 board certified physicians.

For patients who learn they have a cancer diagnosis and require treatment,

we want to provide the highest quality care close to home.

During October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, across the

country there is an explosion of pink as people and places do their part to

raise breast health awareness. Piedmont employees take part by wearing

pink with a focus on raising awareness in Gwinnett and the surrounding

communities. Piedmont Eastside’s Breast Health Center provides

comprehensive breast health services, including screening and diagnostic

procedures. Our Breast Imaging and Diagnostic Center is designated a

Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the FDA.

Piedmont recommends that all women of average risk age 40 and above,

and age 30 for high-risk, get an annual screening mammogram.

Mammograms are an excellent tool in the early detection of breast cancer.

To learn more about mammography services or to schedule an appointment

online, visit piedmont.org/mammo. In addition to mammograms, monthly

self-exams are also important, as well as being diligent and making sure to

get checked if you find something that doesn’t seem right.

On Thursday, October 23rd, we invite you to attend our annual Rock the

Ribbon – Breast Cancer Awareness and Education Event at 11:30 a.m. in

Medical Plaza 1, located at 1700 Tree Lane Snellville, GA 30078. This event

is open to the public and is a chance for the community to get together and

discuss how women and men can be stewards of their health by knowing

what preventative care options they have regarding breast cancer.

For more information on Piedmont Eastside, visit piedmont.org/Eastside.