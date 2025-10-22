Where Science Meets Suburbia

Something remarkable is sprouting on the eastern edge of Gwinnett County, and it’s not another neighborhood or shopping center. The Rowen Convergence Center, a 10,000-square-foot facility set to break ground in 2026, will become the first building on the 2,000-acre Rowen campus near Dacula. When it opens in mid-2027, it won’t just be a building; it’ll be the beating heart of a place designed to change how Georgia thinks about work, research, and community.

A Living Room for Innovation

Described as the “living room” of Rowen, the Convergence Center will welcome collaborators from across industries, universities, and communities. Inside, there will be flexible office space, collaborative work areas, and event venues, all designed to spark conversation and connection. The goal isn’t just to build walls, but to build relationships that drive creativity and growth.

And while the ideas inside may be futuristic, the design outside feels right at home in Gwinnett. The building’s architecture draws inspiration from the region’s heritage, incorporating elements that echo the barns and bridges that dot the local landscape. It’s a blend of past and future: a nod to where we’ve been and where we’re headed.

A Gateway to Georgia’s Innovation Economy

The Convergence Center represents more than just Gwinnett’s growth…it’s a visible step in Georgia’s rising life sciences momentum. According to Select Georgia, part of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, the state is home to more than 4,000 life sciences organizations, employing tens of thousands of skilled workers across biotech, health tech, and ag-tech sectors.

Rowen’s 2,000-acre campus is designed to connect those dots, linking major research institutions like Georgia Tech, Emory, and UGA with the kind of everyday community that makes innovation feel local.

When the Convergence Center opens in 2027, it won’t just cut a ribbon…it’ll open the door to Georgia’s future of science, sustainability, and smart growth.

Explore more innovators shaping Gwinnett’s future at guidetogwinnett.com/business-consulting!