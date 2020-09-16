You are Engaged, Now What?

Planning a wedding these days is not for the faint of heart. It takes some serious planning and organizational skills – like you have to Marie Kondo your life really quick. The second that ring goes on your finger; it is game time! It is time to find the perfect dress, a photographer to document every moment, the perfect shade of non-Pepto-Bismol pink for your bridesmaid dresses, and strategically place certain guests as far away from the open bar as possible. It is hard work, people.

But before you can really start planning, you must find the most important thing: THE VENUE!!

Gwinnett is home to some of the most stunningly unique wedding & event venues around. Check out some of our favorites!

The White Fallow Estate

The White Fallow Estate is 20 beautiful, wooded acres with a pristine lake, a vintage white barn, and a strikingly elegant estate home with a pool. The setting is perfect for your special day or your special occasion!

2343 Brow Road, Buford GA 30519 678-804-9642 KIMBERLY@WHITEFALLOWESTATE.COM

The Payne Corley House

The Payne-Corley House is located in Duluth, Georgia has been host to thousands of weddings and special events over the past 20 years. Originally built in 1873, this restored farmhouse has been lovingly maintained to offer the best combination of traditional Southern charm and modern amenities.

2987 Main Street Duluth, GA 30096 770-476-5366 info@paynecorleyhouse.com

550 Trackside

550 Trackside is distinctive, charming, elegantly lit, and provides a warm and unforgettable ambiance for your guests. The building has completely been restored with a courtyard and patio that are trackside to let you reminisce about days gone by. The building has some very striking architectural features that have remained throughout- its 100 years of existence.

550 N Clayton St, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 (770) 236-8003 events@550trackside.com

Ashton Gardens

Ashton Gardens Atlanta is a premier wedding venue located in the heart of Georgia, set in the perfect blend of city convenience and serene landscapes. Experience our signature glass wedding chapel, surrounded by lush greenery allowing the natural light to pour in. Receptions take place in our ballroom adorned with soaring floor to ceiling windows, glistening crystal chandeliers and white-glove service.

260 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Sugar Hill, GA 30518 (678) 714-3363

Vecoma at the Yellow River

Set upon 70 magnificently wooded acres near Stone Mountain in Gwinnett County, Vecoma is the perfect waterfront wedding venue for affordable Atlanta weddings, corporate events, receptions, banquets, memorial services, and dances.

4400 Vecoma Lane Snellville, Ga 30039 770.972.6540 sales@vecoma1.com

Little Gardens

Little Gardens is a hidden gem, perfect for your spring wedding. Little Gardens is a colonial-style venue nestled in the midst of a 7-acre estate in Lawrenceville, Georgia that offers an enchanted outdoor ceremony area enhanced with a picturesque waterfall and koi fish pond. The historic beauty of the house and the modern character embedded into the homework in tandem to create a feeling of old, Southern charm with a contemporary twist.

3571 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Lawrenceville, GA 30044 770-923-3434

The Carl House

When only the charm and gentility of the Old South will do, Carl House is the ideal destination for your special day. Lovingly restored to its original white columned majesty and surrounded by lush, formal gardens, this traditional southern home provides the perfect backdrop for your cherished memories.

Ideal for indoor or outdoor ceremonies, rehearsal dinners, and receptions, our gardens and elegant 4,000 sq. ft. ballroom with its dramatic staircase will provide every bride with the entrance of a lifetime.

1176 Atlanta Highway Auburn, GA 30011 (770) 586-0095 info@carlhouse.com

Lanier Islands

Boasting over 14 Georgia wedding venues and locations throughout the 1,500-acre resort for both ceremonies and receptions, Lanier Islands is the perfect place to begin your new life together. Whether your vision of an ideal ceremony is in a wooded lakeside hideaway or along beautiful lakeside shores, Lanier Islands offers many options for creating your picture-perfect wedding.

7000 Lanier Islands Parkway Buford, GA 30518 770-945-8787

The Bradford House

Since its creation in 2006, Bradford House & Gardens has become one of the most desired wedding venues in Northeast Georgia. Owners, Ronnie Byrd and Debbie Knight, have made it their dream to provide couples with the perfect wedding day by offering spectacular service, gourmet catering, and an estate that will take your breath away.

6648 McEver Rd Flowery Branch, GA 30542 (770) 967-7821

Four Oaks Manor

Four Oaks Manor plans weddings and events at their amazing historic farmhouse, circa 1920, in beautiful North Georgia. The farmhouse provides a comfortable atmosphere with a rich history while also containing modern touches to match any event style. They can accommodate up to 200 guests on our beautiful 4 acre property. Also located on their land is a white carriage house for indoor events or dance floor space, a smokehouse which includes our iconic red doors & rustic bar, and a quaint fire-pit & s’mores area.

Four Oaks Manor 3198 Hamilton Mill Road Buford, GA 30519 770-614-7328

TPC – Sugarloaf

Picture your dream wedding on TPC Sugarloaf’s breathtaking ceremony lawn overlooking private lakes and the golf course’s 18th green. Our delightfully landscaped property makes for an amazing backdrop for beautiful wedding pictures at every turn, making you want to look back at your wedding album for years to come.

2595 Sugarloaf Club DriveDuluth, Georgia 30097 (770) 418-1113 AmeliaDiFranco@pgatourtpc.com

One Seventy Main

One Seventy Main is a distinctive wedding and event venue located in Historic Buford, Georgia. This picturesque 1960s church has been renovated and converted into two floors of exquisite event space. The deft combination of historic features and modern flair makes One Seventy Main an open canvas for any style event.