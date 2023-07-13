Positive Impact Health Centers Earns National Recognition as a Patient-Centered Medical Home

Positive Impact Health Centers has been awarded recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) as a Patient-Centered Medical Home. The agency is the only AIDS Service Organization in Georgia to receive this recognition.

The NCQA patient-standards emphasize the use of systematic, evidence-based, patient-centered, highly coordinated care that supports access, communication and a strong partnership between provider and patient. This model improves quality of care and the patient experience while reducing socioeconomic disparities in health and healthcare costs.

“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” said NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane. “Recognition shows that Positive Impact Health Centers has the tools, systems and resources to provide its patients with the right care, at the right time.”

For over 30 years, Positive Impact Health Centers has been invested in the health of the metro Atlanta community. The agency has always understood a person’s wellbeing includes a comprehensive approach and individualized plans to help them thrive. The agency’s clinical team works alongside teams of behavioral health providers, recovery professionals, pharmacists, social workers and community advocates to care for each patient in an affirming and supportive environment.

“For decades, Positive Impact Health Centers has led the way in patient-centered HIV care in Atlanta. We are thrilled to be recognized for our efforts and honored to receive this NCQA recognition. The staff implement new programs and processes every day to reduce barriers to care as part of our goal of bringing 15,000 out of care patients into care. We are especially grateful to Jordan Chappell, PIHC’s Operations Manager, for leading and overseeing this process,” Larry Lehman, CEO, President, Positive Impact Health Centers.

