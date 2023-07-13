Losing sleep over the threat of cybercriminals? Medical practices are Brightside IT’s specialty. Even down to the smallest detail, protecting patient information is a top priority. They build networks, servers, security, email systems and websites… anything your practice might need.



Brightside has helped organizations in and around Metro Atlanta take full advantage of their technology. They are experts in a wide range of services from cybersecurity to disaster recovery and business continuity. The company’s experts are trained to handle any IT issue that may arise, from small technical glitches to major system overhauls. Created 18 years ago, Brightside I.T. was the merger of one man’s idea to bring fast and friendly customer service to healthcare professionals. CEO and creator, Rich Hervig, saw a window of opportunity in 2005 for healthcare IT services, and jumped on it.



“I was an independent IT consultant back in 2005,” Hervig says. “In 2006 I started

Brightside because I wanted to focus on healthcare practices. I saw the upcoming need for

electronic healthcare records, HIPAA compliance and security issues.”



The company’s managed IT services, paired with cybersecurity, make them knowledgeable in how to provide medical practices and businesses with the ongoing support they need. Brightside will take care of all your IT needs, including monitoring and maintaining networks, providing helpdesk and onsite support, and ensuring that systems are up-to-date and secure. This means less downtime and fewer disruptions. The best part? They work fast.



“Our claim to fame is our response time. We learned over the years that what really bugs people about technology is knowing what it can do but getting stuck in the details. When people need help, they need it ASAP,” Hervig says. “So, we make communication and responsiveness our best features. It is our aim to help save the day and give our clients relief!”



In today’s digital age, cybersecurity is more important than ever. Brightside IT is committed to helping businesses protect their sensitive data and systems from cyber threats. The company offers a complete stack of cybersecurity solutions, including network security, email security, and data backup and recovery. Are you and your company still behind the technology curve? You don’t have to be. You can take advantage of virtualization, where Brightside offers relief by changing the way your resources are managed and deployed. You can simplify your structure, lower your costs and improve system reliability.



Brightside IT:



● Healthcare IT

● Cybersecurity

● Managed Services

● Business Continuity Planning

● IT Consulting

● Cloud Services

● VoIP Services

● Virtualization

● Email and Spam Protection

● Website Development



It’s the help you need: responsive, friendly and fast! You can put your technology systems in

Brightside’s hands. Rest easy knowing you’ll have them on watch 24/7.

Brightside IT

www.brightside.net

678-389-3896

2410 Satellite Blvd. Ste F

Buford, GA 30518