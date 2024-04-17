Primerica Spotlight

For more than 47 years, Primerica has served the financial needs of middle-income families by educating them on how to become properly protected and prepare for their financial future. As one of the largest issuers of term life insurance in North America, Primerica is proud to call Gwinnett County home where more than 1,700 employees at its corporate office in Duluth, Ga., live, work and volunteer their time in support of the local community.

Primerica’s commitment to “doing what’s right” is at the very heart of who they are and what they do. It represents the company’s mission to provide access to financial information, products and services to traditionally underserved markets throughout the United States and Canada. Every day, through Primerica’s over 140,000 independent life insurance-licensed representatives, the company helps middle-income families make informed financial decisions to get them on the path toward financial security.

And the company doesn’t stop there. Every year, Primerica and The Primerica Foundation donate charitable funding of over $2 million to support over 100 nonprofit organizations in Gwinnett County, metro Atlanta and beyond to help reduce homelessness and hunger and to deliver programs to help underserved populations become self-sufficient. Since the founding of The Primerica Foundation in 2011, it has given over $16 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, which has impacted over five million people in need. In addition, many of Primerica’s employees located in Gwinnett County volunteer thousands of hours to the local community. Due to their efforts, Primerica has been a Top Team for the Gwinnett County Relay for Life since 2018. Because volunteerism is such an important part of the Primerica culture the company gives Primerica employees an extra paid day off to volunteer for the nonprofit of their choice.

Primerica’s dedication to giving back extends to every area of the business and community. Primerica has created an environment where employees thrive and feel supported. Being named by Gwinnett Magazine as a Best Employer for the 9th time and a Best Foundation for the 7th consecutive year are testaments to Primerica’s unwavering commitment to its employees, clients and the communities it serves.

