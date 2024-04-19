We’re talking about electives! We’re talking about career pathways! We’re talking about opportunity! On this edition of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast, we take a deep dive into the ocean of education. Principal Marci Sledge and Vice Principal Brent Cruce share their experiences and discuss the approach that Discovery High School takes when it comes to learning.

Since its opening in 2015, Discovery has utilized an academy model that allows students to explore their interests and prepare for their careers. Students can fine-tune their education in whatever field strikes their fancy! They have the opportunity to choose areas of education like business and entrepreneurship, fine arts, health and human services, and STEM. The ability to take courses of interest is what builds a foundation for future pathways and it’s what keeps in the kids in school!

Who says you have to search far and wide to chase your dreams? Discovery High School works to introduce the minds of tomorrow to their communities, finding opportunities within Lawrenceville and Gwinnett for students to reach their goals. And for those who want to get a jump on learning, middle schoolers from Gwinnett County Public Schools have the opportunity to experience the Discovery Education Center.

Join us on this episode and learn about how Discovery High School students are preparing for the real world.