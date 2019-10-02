Pulte Homes Preps for Launch of Newest Gwinnett County Community – Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill

Single-Family Home Community and Professionally Decorated Model Debut in Popular Mill Creek High School Cluster

National homebuilder Pulte Homes is to debut a stunning collection of new homes in Hoschton, representing one of Gwinnett County’s newest single-family home communities – Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill. Poised within the highly sought-after Mill Creek High School Cluster, debut pricing starts in the High $200s to Low $300’s. New home sales are now underway at Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill, marked by the Grand Opening of the first of two professionally decorated model homes on Saturday, September 28. The opening of a second model home is set to take place in mid-October.

Featuring the Continental floor plan, the new model home was professionally merchandised by PulteGroup’s award-winning design team – led by interior designer Lauren Armstrong. Armstrong and her team employed a timber and pine color scheme which lends a unique and curated aesthetic. Light floors and gray cabinets are accented with light upholstery and whitewashed woods. Camel leathers, black metals, and hints of blue-green leave this house feeling collected over time. At 2983 SF, this home offers an air of spaciousness and versatility along with five bedrooms and three baths. Creating a sense of unity between the interior and exterior, the open gathering room and kitchen are flooded with natural light and the café area leads out onto the patio. An upstairs loft serves as a second gathering space – flanked on all sides by sleeping quarters. The Continental is one of eight imaginative floor plans available at Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill.







“We’re anticipating tremendous buyer interest for Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill,” said Pablo Rivas, Vice President of Sales for PulteGroup’s Georgia Division. “Pulte Homes has been extremely well-received in Gwinnett with our Brookstone Preserve in Lilburn nearing closeout. Even though it’s located in Hall County, our Reunion community shares a Hoschton address and has been wildly popular for well over a decade. Gwinnett County – for its award-winning parks, highly-regarded public school system and business-friendly atmosphere – is a terrific destination for families of every size and at every stage of life. We’re very happy to be expanding our presence here.”

Pinebrook at Hamilton Mill offers connectivity via GA Hwy-124, GA Hwy-211 and I-85, with the shops and restaurants of the bustling Mall of Georgia area just 10 miles south and family-friendly events at Historic Braselton just six miles north.

Comprised of three sections – The Reserve, The Glen and The Summit – future amenities at the Gwinnett County community will include a clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts, pocket park and loads of scenic greenspace.