Duluth Beer & Wine Festival: Live Music, Food Trucks, and Games

Get your taste buds ready for some of the best beer and wine that Georgia has to offer. Enjoy 75+ craft beers and 25+ wines at the second annual Duluth Beer and Wine Festival on October 5.

“We love partnering with the Atlanta Sport and Social Club to bring this fun event to our community!” said Event Coordinator Kristin Edwards.

Festival-goers can enjoy live music by Citizen Gold and The Night Howlers, food trucks, an adult game zone and more! Tickets prices start at $42 and include admission to the event, complimentary beer and wine samples for the duration of the festival and a souvenir tasting glass. The Duluth Beer & Wine Festival is an age 21+ event. No children are permitted.

