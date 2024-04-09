PURE Chiropractic – Braselton recently held its official grand opening marking a significant milestone in its journey toward holistic wellness and unwavering care. Formerly known as Corrective Chiropractic, the clinic has undergone a rebranding initiative, led by owner Dr. Kyle Petrina and Dr. Brad Mealy, to better reflect its dedication to purity of care and comprehensive well-being.

Two years since its inception, PURE Chiropractic – Braselton remains steadfast in its mission to provide top-notch chiropractic services aimed at enhancing the overall health and vitality of its patients. To commemorate this milestone, Braselton council member Richard Harper and town manager Jennifer Scott were on hand to extend congratulations and support to the clinic’s team.

The celebratory event, which took place at PURE Chiropractic’s location at 2095 Hwy 211 in the Vineyards shopping center, garnered attendance from many guests, including the families and staff of Dr. Petrina and Dr. Mealy. The highlight of the event was the ribbon-cutting ceremony organized in collaboration with Buy Local Braselton, symbolizing the clinic’s deep-rooted connection with the local community and its commitment to promoting local businesses.

“The grand opening of PURE Chiropractic – Braselton marks an exciting moment for our community,” said Amy Pinnell, Community Development Director for the Town of Braselton. “We are thrilled to welcome PURE Chiropractic as a valued member of our local business community, and we look forward to witnessing the positive impact they will continue to have on the health and well-being of Braselton residents.”

PURE Chiropractic – Braselton operates during the following hours to accommodate the needs of its patients: Monday and Wednesday from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Tuesday and Thursday from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm, and Friday from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm. For inquiries or appointments, individuals can contact the clinic at 678-710-3011.

Contact Information:

PURE Chiropractic

2095 Georgia Highway 211 NW 3A

Braselton, GA, 30517

(678) 710-3011