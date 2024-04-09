Suwanee’s Town Center Park is gearing up for a spectacular event that showcases the city’s rich cultural diversity: International Night Market & Glow in the Park, set for April 19-20.

A spectacle that literally lights up Town Center Park, the International Night Market & Glow in the Park was born in 2017 as a walking lantern parade. Initially a small community festival, this weekend celebration quickly grew to become a highlight on Suwanee’s event calendar. Partnering with the Atlanta International Night Market (AINM) in 2022, the event expanded into a cultural experience that both enriches and displays the vibrant multiculturalism present in our community.

The AINM offers an impressive live entertainment schedule, diverse art, and food vendors from across the state. Stunning illuminated Chinese lantern art across the Town Center lawn is provided by Illuminate Georgia. Friday night be sure to bring your dancing shoes for the energetic band, The Geek Squad!

A highlight of the weekend is the Glow in the Park lantern parade and concert held on Saturday just after 8 pm. This community celebration encourages participants to create illuminated lanterns to parade together. Guests can build a lantern at one of the workshops at the Suwanee Arts Center (3930 Charleston Market St NW B6, Suwanee, GA 30024) held the week before the event, purchase pre-made or DIY kits at the Center’s website, or get crafty with their own imagination. This electrical spectacle is family- and pet-friendly, so everyone can join in as we make our beloved park glow in the dark! Patrons can then make their way to the lawn to enjoy the soulful vocals and funky rhythm sounds of The Ray Howard Band, a classy and exciting Motown Tribute Band that specializes in Earth, Wind & Fire hits.

This is a large event. Plan ahead and know where to park.

The City of Suwanee is offering free shuttles from two locations: Gwinnett Church (300 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Sugar Hill, GA 30518) and 305 Shawnee (305 Shawnee N Dr, Suwanee, GA 30024). The shuttles will run on Friday, April 19 from 6:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. and on Saturday, April 20 from 4:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.