Braselton, Georgia, welcomes a new cornerstone in its event landscape with the grand opening of SPECatl. Co-owners Wil and Samantha Smith, alongside Zak Moore, proudly unveiled SPECatl to offer the community an unparalleled space designed to Captivate, Collaborate, and Celebrate life’s special moments. A Braselton Buy Local ribbon cutting ceremony attended by Braselton council members Richard Harper and James Murphy, alongside family members, marked the official opening of SPECatl.

Strategically positioned at 7421 Spout Springs Road, Suite 111, adjacent to Dojo Karate in the Duncan Corners shopping center, SPECatl boasts a capacious setting accommodating up to 75 guests. With meticulous attention to detail, SPECatl offers an ambiance conducive to a myriad of occasions, from enchanting weddings and refined corporate gatherings to intimate social soirees and cherished family celebrations.

Booking inquiries can be facilitated via www.specatl.com or by contacting 706-572-5385.