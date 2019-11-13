Race Cars, Brewery Bars & Top Golf!

It’s now official! Top Golf was announced and now Andretti Indoor Karting and Games is coming to the new Mall of Georgia development!

Pretty soon we can go smack the heck out of the little white ball. Pedal to the metal down the straightaway. After that? Go get a beer! There is all sorts of cool stuff coming to the Exchange development at Mall of Georgia. Can you say awesome!?

If you haven’t already heard, The Exchange at Gwinnett is a large, mixed-use development coming to Buford late 2020. If this thing was done before Christmas, men may not show up to the mall at all. Luckily for mall stores, they have one more Christmas before every dad asks to be dropped off at Top Golf, Andretti, City Barbecue or any of the other newly announced fun attractions.

Rooms to Go, Starbucks, Chipotle, an apartment complex by The Worthington Companies, and a 123-room hotel have also been announced as part of the new development.







Spanning a whopping 64 acres, The Exchange is a “ponderosa” of commercial, retail and residential space with walkability mixed in. The development will be located at the intersection of Buford Drive and I-85, not far from Coolray Field and the Mall of Georgia.

If the Exchange announces any more awesome, they may have to expand the apartment complex, because most visitors will never want to leave! I mean, Golf, GoCarts, Video Games, and BBQ…aren’t those the 4 “quality of life” categories anyway?