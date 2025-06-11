Read It and Reap in Summer Fun

Summer boredom? Not on our watch! Gwinnett County Public Library is rolling out a seriously cool lineup of programs to keep kids (and parents!) entertained, engaged, and maybe even a little smarter this summer.

What’s in the works? Dungeons & Dragon donuts?! A camp for cursive writing?! Not everything is in the books here﻿… GCPL has plenty of summer programs to bring imagination off the page—and into real life! Here’s all the sweet summer scoop.

Camp Cursive

Who said cursive is a dying art? At the Lawrenceville Branch, kids can put pen to paper and discover the art of penmanship at Camp Cursive. This workshop isn’t just about looping pretty letters—they’ll learn how to write elegant notes, boost those fine motor skills, and maybe even send a handwritten letter that…well, you can actually read! This workshop is happening at the Lawrenceville Branch at 2 p.m. on July 10, July 17, and July 24, so go ahead and sign up for some fun and practical summer learning.

Dye Hard

Feeling groovy? The Duluth Branch is offering a Tie Dying for Fashion workshop on July 22, where kids ages 8 and up can learn the ins and outs of tie dyeing, from the history of tye dyeing to the science behind it. And, of course, they’ll walk away with their very own masterpiece.

Sew Far, Sew Good

Listen, if you’ve ever wanted to learn how to sew—this summer’s your chance! Teens and adults can attend Sewing Machine Basics, a beginner workshop that’s traveling all over Gwinnett this summer. You’ll find it in Lilburn on July 8, Suwanee on July 12, and Snellville on July 24. Want to try it by hand? Peachtree Corners is offering an Intro to Hand Sewing class on July 21. And at the Five Forks Branch, Bros Who Sew on July 9 is a chance for teen boys ages 12-15 to connect and learn to sew their own bookmark.

Dungeons and Dragons and…Donuts?

Got a D&D fan in your life? Have them head to the Norcross Branch on Thursdays in July from 4-5 p.m. for Dungeons & Drama, where teens can explore magical worlds, battle fearsome creatures, and embark on epic quests. Not sure what all the fuss is about? On July 10, the Dacula Branch is offering Dungeons and Dragons and Donuts, a chance for newcomers and seasoned players to connect and explore in a short campaign format.

Who knew your neighborhood library was the ultimate summer hotspot? From colorful crafts to mythical quests and skills that’ll last a lifetime, Gwinnett County Public Library has packed this summer with hands-on fun for the whole family. There’s even more to explore, so check out the full events calendar for all the details. (Psst: some workshops require registration, so be sure to double check so you don’t miss out.)

See you at the library—summer never looked so fun!



