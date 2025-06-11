Backyard Pools 101: Clean, Safe, and Ready for Summer

Gwinnett, your backyard pool is more than just a way to cool off—it’s your summer sanctuary, your gathering place, and your personal resort. Whether you’re hosting weekend cannonball contests, relaxing after work with a float and a good playlist, or watching your kids learn to swim, keeping your pool in great shape means more time enjoying and less time troubleshooting.

But pool maintenance isn’t always a walk in the park. From chemicals to cleaning, here’s how to keep your pool crystal clear all summer long.

Master the Chemistry

No one wants to swim in a dirty pool. The key to clean, safe water? Stay on top of your chemical game! Keep pH levels between 7.2 and 7.6, test chlorine levels weekly, and shock the water after pool parties to keep algae from crashing your swim session.

Clean It Like You Mean It

Don’t forget to clean the area around your pool—leaves and pollen are not invited to your pool party. Check for cracks around the pool deck and lining too. And please, leave household cleaners like bleach under the sink—they don’t belong in your pool! Stick to products made for pools—your swimmers (and your pool equipment) will thank you.

Safety First

The work doesn’t stop when the pool is clean. Safety is vital to a fun, carefree summer. Always supervise children—no exceptions. Install a pool fence with a self-latching gate, and consider a pool alarm for extra peace of mind. Keep lifesaving gear like a flotation ring or reaching pole nearby. Make sure everyone knows how to swim, and establish clear pool rules—like no running and no diving in shallow water. A little prep goes a long way in preventing accidents.

Shop Local

Need supplies or expert advice? These local spots have you covered:

So here’s to long, sunny days, backyard BBQs, splashy cannonballs, and peaceful evening swims. With a little care and planning, your pool will be the envy of the neighborhood—and your favorite place to spend the summer of 2025. Stay cool, stay safe, and enjoy every minute. Upgrade your “swimming hole” by visiting www.guidetogwinnett.com/swimming-pool-contractors!