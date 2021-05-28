Reverend, Doctor, Mayor. Lawrenceville Legend Judy Johnson Does It All!

A long-time mayor of Lawrenceville. An educator of 30 years. A Doctor of Curriculum and Instruction. A Baptist Reverend?

It may seem like a list of titles too long for one person to carry, but Lawrenceville legend Judy Jordan Johnson holds them all! As a lifelong resident of our county’s central city, former Mayor Johnson, daughter of renowned eight-time mayor Rhodes Jordan, carries on the legacy of three generations of Lawrenceville leaders.

In this month’s special episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast, we sat down with Judy to take a trip down memory lane (or Culver Street) and reflect on her journey that’s helped shape the city into the vibrant hub it is today!

From her historic run as mayor from 2011-2019 to her surprising family history to her proven leadership lessons, there’s so much to learn from our conversation with the leader who’s known for being “everywhere at one time.”

Listen in to the Lawrenceville Bicentennial Podcast with Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson! And don’t forget – we’re dropping a new conversation with Lawrenceville luminaries every month through the rest of 2021 to celebrate the city’s Bicentennial! So, stay tuned and don’t forget to subscribe!