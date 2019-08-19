Round of Applause for Aurora Theatre’s New Leadership

Give a dramatic pause to Aurora Theatre’s Katie Pelkey and David Koté, who were recently appointed to the roles of General Manager and Director of Education/Artistic Associate, respectively.

Pelkey is a long-time veteran at Aurora, spending the last 12 years there as Company Manager, Resident Stage Manager, and Educational Resources Associate. Before Aurora, she spent over 10 years as Production Stage Manager for New York University’s summer staged reading series, New Plays for Young Audiences. She graduated from New York University with a B.A. in Educational Theatre and a minor in Dramatic Literature.

“Katie has worked side-by-side with our team, earning her way to this executive position. As a business expert, we look forward to the new ways she will lead the day-to-day operations of Aurora Theatre. As an artist, she will continue making every actor, musician, designer, and director feel welcome while upholding our artistic vision,” said Anthony Rodriguez, Aurora Theatre’s Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director.

Pelkey will oversee daily operations and the budget and revenue of the $2.9 million non-profit.

“We are proud to have the exceptional talents of Katie and David on board during this important time in our company’s growth.”

Koté is an award-winning director, actor, and educator. As Director of Education/Artistic Associate, he will oversee the theatre’s education program, which includes directing overall development, supervising artists and interns, as well as teaching Acting Apprentice Company classes.

David Koté began his studies at Tri-Cities High School of Visual and Performing Arts and the acclaimed Freddie Hendricks Youth Ensemble of Atlanta. He has appeared on the screen in HBO’s “A Lesson Before Dying,” CBS’s “Mama Flora’s Family” and TNT’s “Passing Glory.” Prior to this position, Koté served as Director of Theater Arts at Tri-Cities High School Visual and Performing Arts Magnet. Koté earned a B.A. in Speech and Theatre Arts from Dillard University and a Masters in Fine Arts in Directing from Indiana University.

“David’s zeal for engaging underrepresented populations will also be critical in allowing us to continue our mission of serving the most diverse county in the Southeast. As an educator, he will expand our educational services at all levels and as an associate artist, he will be part of the executive artistic team who will be responsible for season selection, organizational growth and artistic excellence,” said Rodriguez.

Find more entertainment on our Guide to Gwinnett.