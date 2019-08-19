Lazy Dog Comes to Peachtree Corners and it looks DELISH

The Californian restaurant Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar just opened in Peachtree Corners’ Town Center and we cannot wait to try it out! It’s the first location to open in Georgia, making it even more special.

Lazy Dog is well-known for its locally-sourced and fresh ingredients, and each part of their meals is made by hand every day. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner during the week and offers a separate weekend brunch menu with dishes such as Bananas Foster French Toast, Chilaquiles, and even a breakfast burger – count me in!

Inside PTC’s new location of Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar.

“We are happy to welcome Lazy Dog, it is a great addition to the city – and the Town Center,” said Councilmember Weare Gratwick. “It will undoubtedly be a favorite place to dine in Peachtree Corners.”

The first Lazy Dog restaurant debuted in 2003 in Huntington Beach, California. Today there are over 30 locations throughout California, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada, Texas – and now Georgia.

The company has plans to open an additional 8-10 new locations in the state, according to Nick Munaweera, general manager for the Peachtree Corners restaurant. Hopefully some of those locations will be in Gwinnett!

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is located at 5224 Peachtree Parkway.

Check out more restaurants in Peachtree Corners on our Guide to Gwinnett!