Shop the Rack Before Anyone Else!

Don’t miss: Pre-Opening Shopping Party TODAY at the brand-new Johns Creek Town Center Nordstrom Rack!

September 16, 4-8 pm

Join this exclusive event and check out your new Nordstrom Rack store before anyone else. Enjoy sips and light bites while you shop and SAVE UP TO 70% on the season’s best brands and styles.

RSVP Required: https://nordstromrsvp.com/Suwanee

Can’t make it the Pre-Opening Party? Join us this Thursday for the Grand Opening Celebration!

Thursday, September 18

8am: Join before doors open for music, surprises and more. You can even enter for your chance to win a $1,000 Nordstrom Rack Gift Card.

9am: Shop your new store and SAVE UP TO 70% on the season’s best brands and styles.

Learn More: https://www.facebook.com/events/717519927464436/

Location:

Nordstrom Rack at Johns Creek Town Center

3630 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 100

Suwanee, GA 30024