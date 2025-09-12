Shop the Rack Before Anyone Else!

Don’t miss: Pre-Opening Shopping Party TODAY at the brand-new Johns Creek Town Center Nordstrom Rack!
September 16, 4-8 pm
Join this exclusive event and check out your new Nordstrom Rack store before anyone else. Enjoy sips and light bites while you shop and SAVE UP TO 70% on the season’s best brands and styles.
RSVP Required: https://nordstromrsvp.com/Suwanee
Can’t make it the Pre-Opening Party? Join us this Thursday for the Grand Opening Celebration!
Thursday, September 18
8am: Join before doors open for music, surprises and more. You can even enter for your chance to win a $1,000 Nordstrom Rack Gift Card.
9am: Shop your new store and SAVE UP TO 70% on the season’s best brands and styles.
Learn More: https://www.facebook.com/events/717519927464436/
Location:
Nordstrom Rack at Johns Creek Town Center
3630 Peachtree Parkway, Suite 100
Suwanee, GA 30024