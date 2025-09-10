K-Pop Till You Drop!

The beat drops in Lawrenceville this October, and so do the crowds—straight into a weekend of sizzling street food, swoon-worthy dance moves, and enough cultural flair to light up Sugarloaf Mills like it’s Seoul Fashion Week! That’s right—the 2025 Korean Festival is back and bringing the heat October 4–5, transforming the parking lot of Sugarloaf Mills into a high-energy hub of Korean culture, music, and mouthwatering goodness.

Whether you’ve had your heart stolen by a K-drama lead or just really, really love kimchi, this is your chance to immerse yourself in a full-on cultural celebration right in the heart of Gwinnett!

Not Just a Festival—It’s a Vibe

Organized by the Korean Festival Foundation, this event isn’t playing around. It’s two packed days of:

Live K-pop performances : Bring your light sticks and your best dance moves.

: Bring your light sticks and your best dance moves. Traditional Korean dance : Think elegance, fans, and centuries of storytelling.

: Think elegance, fans, and centuries of storytelling. Food that slaps : From sizzling bulgogi to crunchy tteokbokki, this is your excuse to eat like a Korean street food pro.

: From sizzling bulgogi to crunchy tteokbokki, this is your excuse to eat like a Korean street food pro. Cultural experiences : Try your hand at calligraphy, watch Taekwondo demos, or let the kids take a swing at traditional games.

: Try your hand at calligraphy, watch Taekwondo demos, or let the kids take a swing at traditional games. Booth bonanza: Over 120 vendors showcasing Korean small businesses, local artists, and cultural exhibitors.

Let’s talk tickets. General admission is just $20, with discounts for children, seniors, and military folks. Kids under 5 and elders over 80? You’re in for free!

Why Gwinnett, Why Now?

Gwinnett is home to one of the largest Korean populations in the Southeast! You’ll often hear it referred to as the “Seoul of the South.” This festival is a proud reflection of that heritage and a reminder that great food, lively music, and a good old-fashioned crowd dance-off can bring any community together.

So gather your crew, stretch those calves (trust us, the K-pop stage gets active), and head over to Sugarloaf Mills. It’s culture. It’s community. It’s kimchi with a side of confetti.

Want to explore more cultural festivals in Gwinnett? Check out www.guidetogwinnett.com/festivals!