Slideshow: Festivities for Peachtree Corners Town Center Grand Opening

The day to celebrate the completion of the Peachtree Corners’ Town Center finally arrived on Saturday with an afternoon filled with fun activities, music, food and more.

The festivities got underway with a parade along Medlock Bridge and Town Center Boulevard, leading everyone into the new Town Center. The Peachtree Corners Town Center is located at 5140 Town Center Boulevard directly across the street from The Forum on Peachtree Parkway.

The City Council was on stage at the Town Green to welcome everyone at the conclusion of the parade, followed by a DJ playing music and strolling entertainment. The Atlanta Rhythm Section performed on stage, and following the concert a drone show lit up the night sky.

Turning a 21-acre tract of land into a place that would become the central gathering place for community was no small feat. The city was barely six months old when it took a giant step in purchasing the land that was destined for 267 garden-style apartments and creating instead a special place for all our citizens to enjoy.

The concept for a Town Center was developed from a Livable Center Initiative (LCI) study in which citizens were polled – the overwhelming majority wanted to see a city center on the undeveloped property. The property then was rezoned to accommodate a mixed-use development, a design concept was approved, a contractor selected, Fuqua, then finally a groundbreaking in June 2017.

The new development is filled with shops, restaurants, entertainment venues – and at the center is a 2+ acre Town Green. The large oval-shaped lawn is surrounded by two open air pavilions, performance stage, large screen TVs, café tables – and a veterans’ monument to honor our men and women who served or are serving our country. Additionally, construction on 72 townhomes will begin soon.