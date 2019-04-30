‘Every touch point with a patient is important.’

As a surgeon, Dr. Vishal Bhalani chose urology as his specialty because it not only provided the challenge of treating a range of conditions but more importantly, because urology offered the opportunity to have enduring relationships with his patients.

“I love urology because you have this real continuity with patients. I might perform a vasectomy for a patient in his 30s and then treat him for prostate concerns in his 60s,” he explains.

As Chief Medical Officer of Advanced Urology, Dr. Bhalani’s priority on patient relationships is a vital part of the practice’s culture. “Our focus is on individualized therapy. I treat a patient like I want to be treated… I don’t want to be just plugged into a protocol. I focus on one patient at a time and I want that patient to know he or she has my undivided attention.”

Most of us probably don’t have a great understanding of urology – yet. The specialty encompasses conditions that effect a large percentage of the population. Eighty (80%) percent of men in their lifetime will be affected by prostate enlargement, while one in six Americans – men and women – will suffer from overactive bladder. And then there’s kidney stones, a condition much more prevalent here in the South.

Because these concerns and conditions are so widespread, patient education is important. The physicians at Advanced Urology strongly encourage prostate cancer screening at age 50, earlier if there are risk factors or family history.

Treatment for urology concerns – from prostate enlargement to urological cancers to bladder issues – continue to evolve and change. Advanced Urology is at the forefront of providing the latest technologies and techniques to their patients. They are a Center of Excellence for Urolift, and one of the first to perform Aquablation for BPH or benign enlarged prostate.

For prostate cancer treatment, Advanced Urology is the only practice in Georgia that has the ExactVu Micro-Ultrasound System, an ultra high-resolution ultrasound option that provides much more precision in biopsies.

But more important than just having these treatment options, says Dr. Bhalani, is ensuring that they achieve the goal of providing patients better outcomes. So Advanced Urology tracks both effectiveness and results, and continually evaluates their treatment protocols.

The practice is completely structured around the patient experience. One unique factor is that all aspects of patient care can be handled “in house” at an Advanced Urology office – diagnosis, labs, imaging and treatment, including in-office surgical procedures. That means patients just visit one location and have the comfort of a consistent care team.

In addition to helping patients understand the full scope of their diagnosis and treatment plan, Advanced Urology devotes equal emphasis to staff education – for every member of the team. This starts with hiring the top physicians in the field and includes making sure that all staff – from those in the reception area to those that transport the patients – know the importance of their role. (Advanced Urology was just named a Top Workplace by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.)

“We’re passionate about this, and I want everyone on our team to know that. These can be sensitive issues, and we want our patients to feel comfortable with us,” says Dr. Bhalani. “Every touch point with a patient is important.”

Dr. Vishal Bhalani

Chief Medical Officer, Advanced Urology

Diplomate, American Board of Urology

Specialist in all aspects of genitourinary surgery and expert in male and female incontinence

University of Miami, Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (general surgery internship)

Northwestern University (residency in urology, served as chief resident)

Patient’s Choice Award 2018

Compassionate Doctor Award 2018 Americas Most Honored Professionals 2018