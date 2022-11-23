Show Support for Small Business Saturday!

We love our small businesses in Gwinnett and we love the passionate people behind them. From the mom and pops to the hidden gems, the corner stores and online shops, no matter what your business may be… today we celebrate! We celebrate your positivity, dedication and determination. The people of Gwinnett do some pretty amazing things and we love them for it.

The businesses and the people who create them are the lifeblood of our community.

Shop small. Buy local. Be positive. #LoveGwinnett.

Check our our Guide to Gwinnett – Gwinnett’s ultimate source of where to go, what to do, who to ask and what to buy in Gwinnett County.

Show businesses some love by visiting and by voting at Best of Gwinnett.

Want to find a local business to support, but don’t know where to start? Look into the Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce Business Directory . The Gwinnett Chamber also holds an annual Small Business Awards ceremony honor community dreamers and doers. Plus, do the Braselton Bon Bon Trail to shop small businesses in Braselton (and win some sweet prizes).

Georgia has approximately 1.2 million small businesses. Yep, you read that right! According to the Small Businesses Administration, we are also home to more than 46.1% of small businesses owned by women. That’s around 470,000 businesses. These numbers mean Georgia is in the 5th spot for total small businesses, meaning we’ve got the fifth most in the country. Plus, we’re 3rd for minority owned and 7th for Veteran owned, too!