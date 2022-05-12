Smile for a Lifetime with Gray Orthodontics!

It’s never fun to be told that you or your child need braces, but Gray Orthodontics is here to help make the process easy and accessible. With two convenient locations in Snellville and Monroe, Gray Orthodontics is ready to give you (and your smile) the best orthodontic healthcare experience.

Dr. Mark Gray has over 20 years of experience and is Board Certified by the American Board of Orthodontics. Board certification requires a commitment to ongoing education and excellence in care through additional examinations to achieve the designation, and recertification which happens every 10 years. Through continuing education, Dr. Gray is able to offer the most advanced techniques and cutting-edge technology to each patient. Gray Orthodontics not only offers traditional metal braces but also offers the popular brand of clear aligners, Invisalign. Having choices allows Dr. Gray to work with patients to customize their treatment plan to find something to fit their needs and lifestyle.

Gray Orthodontics recognizes that with costs rising across the board these days, families appreciate any effort we can make to save you money. We offer in-house financing as well as having a friendly, knowledgeable team to help patients understand their insurance and create an affordable payment plan. Gray Orthodontics also offers complimentary consultations, which allow Dr. Gray to evaluate your orthodontic needs and develop what treatment would be right for you.

Learn more and schedule your complimentary consultation with Gray Orthodontics by visiting GrayOrthodontics.com, and get ready to put your best smile forward!

Gray Orthodontics

GrayOrthodontics.com

2257 Main St E

Snellville, GA 30078

770-972-2800

803 East Spring St

Monroe, GA 30655

770-267-7712