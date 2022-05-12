Smallcakes Cupcakery & Creamery: There’s Nothing Sweeter!

Are you looking for an out-of-the-box dessert shop that can satisfy all your sweet tooth with decadent variety, one-of-a-kind sweets and creative flavors? Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery is your Gwinnett destination for just that! With accessible locations in both Snellville and Buford, the original cupcake and ice cream shop satisfies your cravings while keeping things interesting with their unique dessert combinations, bubbly atmosphere and service that will keep you smiling.

But they don’t just serve cupcakes and ice cream – they also combine the two into their signature layered “Smash” dessert. And don’t forget their delicious house-made ice cream sandwiches, layered cupcake jars and cute mini cupcakes!

With over 200 beloved locations across the country and nearly 15 years in business, Smallcakes has quite the impressive resume! Their creative cupcake creations have been featured on hit shows such as “Cupcake Wars” and channels like Food Network.

As if their national acclaim wasn’t enough, Smallcakes bakes their cupcakes fresh each morning. Each day, they make 14 cupcake flavors including favorites like Red Velvet, Birthday Cake, Cookies n Cream, Wedding Cake and more. Strawberry Saturdays are a big hit with their famous Strawberry cupcakes every Saturday. They also offer a special monthly menu that features fresh new flavors. Some of their most fascinating flavors from the month of April include Tres Leches, Boston Cream Pie and Lemon Meringue! This May, they’ll offer their famous Pineapple Upside Down, Key Lime Cheesecake and Strawberry Lemonade cupcakes.

Not only do they make cupcakes daily, but another a very pleasant surprise is their delicious homemade ice cream! It’s made fresh onsite with real milk and cream. Ice cream favorites include Red Velvet, Carrot Cake, Cookies n Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip and Banana Pudding! Red Velvet and Carrot Cake ice creams are blended with cream cheese and cupcakes!!

Like your cupcake with ice cream? You have to try the famous Smallcakes Smash! It’s cupcake layered with ice cream in a cup – made to order, the way you want it!

Have a special event coming up? Want to find your new favorite one-of-kind dessert? Or just need your sweet fix? Smallcakes is sure to satisfy and delight! Visit one of their convenient locations today or check out their website, www.smallcakesgwinnett.com, to place your next order for pickup or delivery!

Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery

SmallcakesGwinnett.com

info@smallcakescupcakery.com

2925 Buford Drive, Suite 1220

Buford, GA 30519

770-224-8033

1350 Scenic Hwy, Suite 824

Snellville, GA 30078

770-864-1984