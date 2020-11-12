Smokin’ Brisket at Tipsy Pig BBQ!

Before the sun rises, smoke cascades into the Lilburn parking lot at Tipsy Pig BBQ. The smell of beef, pork, and chicken smoking on an open flame wafts into the air. When the sun finally rises, freshly smoked barbecue is ready for sale.

It’s been 10 years, since Terry and Dale Lee decided to open Tipsy Pig BBQ. But Terry has been perfecting his own brand of barbecue for 35 years as he worked his way through the Atlanta barbecue scene. The cuts of meat range from ribs to Boston butts to the prized beef brisket. The southern comfort food doesn’t stop there: Brunswick stew, homemade baked beans, potato salad, and mac & cheese are cooked to perfection every day. For desert, customers can count on the tried-and-true cobbler recipe to never disappoint.

Today, it’s Terry’s son Jacob Lee that masters the pits.

“This is the infamous pulled pork sandwich,” says Jacob Lee, General Manager at Tipsy Pig, as he proudly presents Tipsy Pig’s pride and joy. “It’s made with a third of a pound of freshly pulled pork from a bone-in Boston butt.”

Boasting a menu of breakfast foods, sandwiches, cuts of meat itself, and so much more, Tipsy Pig has become one of the most beloved places to eat for locals of Gwinnett.

But great BBQ is often said to be a product of recipes being passed over generations and generations. Tipsy Pig BBQ is no exception.

“I’ve been cooking in the kitchen with [my dad] since as long as I can remember,” notes Lee. “Some of these recipes are my great-grandmother’s. She went by Big Mama.”

With mouth-watering family recipes and great customer service to back it, Tipsy Pig has remained a consistent winner as one of the Best of Gwinnett Barbeque Restaurants over the years.

So, don’t let its humble spot at the Exxon Station off Five Forks Trickum fool you, Tipsy Pig is ready to prove itself to anyone who makes the correct decision to step in.



To learn more about or order from Tipsy Pig BBQ, visit their website. Alternatively, visit them at 3020 Five Forks Trickum Road – Lilburn, GA 30047.