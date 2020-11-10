Get a Kick Out of Winter

Your gloves are dripping dry and your children are warming up by the fire, or possibly the other way around. Time to stoke your inner fires with this most molten of spicy comfort foods.

Spicy Chicken Chili

Ingredients

1-2 pound(s) boneless skinless chicken breasts, chopped

1 large onion

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cans (14 oz each) chicken broth

2 cans (4 oz each) chopped green chilies

3 teaspoons ground cumin

3 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons cayenne pepper

3 cans (14.5 oz each) great northern beans, drained, divided

1 cup (4 oz) shredded Monterey Jack cheese

Optional: chopped jalapeño pepper (to taste)

Directions

In a Dutch oven over medium heat, cook chicken and onion in oil until lightly browned (4-6) minutes). Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Stir in the broth, chilies, cumin, oregano, and cayenne; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low. With a potato masher to food processor, mash one can of beans until smooth. Add to saucepan. Add remaining beans to saucepan. Simmer for 20-30 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink and onion is tender.

Top each serving with cheese and jalapeño pepper if desired.

Enjoy!