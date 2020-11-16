Peachtree Corners Wins Gold!

When the people speak, the government must listen. And when the citizens of Peachtree Corners spoke openly about their wishes for a place to gather in 2013 during the city’s Comprehensive Planning process, the city listened.

The Town Center on Peachtree Parkway, when completed in 2019, became the city center of the community’s dream. It features appropriate land use, greater walkability, an improved sense of community—all on 21 acres of land!

For this, the City of Peachtree Corners received a gold level award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) in the category of Public-Private Partnerships. The well-deserved honor was presented at an awards ceremony during the IEDC Annual Conference, recognizing the combined efforts of both the city and the community to create something great.

