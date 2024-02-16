Southeastern Festivals and Events Association Awards the City of Duluth

The Southeastern Festivals and Events Association (SFEA) recognized the City of Duluth as one of the best in the region for its events and creative efforts over the last year.

On February 13, at the SFEA Kaleidoscope Awards dinner in Jekyll Island, the City of Duluth was awarded:

 Gold for Best Event Under $75K – Howl on the Green

 Gold for Best Children’s Event – Fridays-N-Duluth: Eureka!

 Gold for Best Vendor – Jessica It’s All Good

 Gold for Best Event Series – Frosty Fun

 Silver for Best Event Under $20K – Barbie’s Dream Pop-Up

 Silver for Best Event under $75K – Viva Las Duluth

 Silver for Best Green Initiative – Community Clean-Up Day

 Silver for Best Marketing Campaign – Howl on the Green

 Silver for Best Art Activation – Chalk Art Festival

 Bronze for Best Event Within an Event – Frosty Fun: Inflatable Wonderland Story Walk

 Bronze for Best Promotional Poster – Howl on the Green

 Bronze for Best Merchandise – Rogers Bridge Memorabilia

The SFEA Kaleidoscope Awards, which recognizes the marketing, programming and overall event, acknowledges the highest level of achievement in the festival and event industry throughout the Southeast United States. The mission of SFEA is to strengthen, educate and unify the festivals and events industry throughout the Southeast. Comprised of festival and event planners, venues, and industry service providers, SFEA was founded to strengthen the festival and event industry throughout the Southeast United States by hosting educational sessions, networking opportunities, award recognition, and additional events throughout the year; thus allowing for continued professional growth within the festivals and events industry.



The 2024 calendar of events has been released and includes many returning favorites and a few new additions.

For more information about these and other events, visit

www.duluthga.net/events.

Pictured from left to right in the photo:

Talore Ruedt, Senior Marketing & Outreach Coordinator

Jessica Gross, Events Coordinator

Victoria Matsota, Events Assistant