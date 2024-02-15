Keeping Lawrenceville Beautiful: Stormwater Solutions for Cleaner Water!

In the latest episode of the Lawrenceville Bicentennial podcast, we take a deep dive into where water goes with Stormwater Coordinator Madison Smith.

With new programs and education opportunities on the rise, Lawrenceville is focusing on opportunities for cleaner water and better usage.

From precipitation to evaporation, we learn all about the water cycle in elementary school, but the ebbs and tides of how a city water system works are a lot more complicated! It’s not as go-with-flow as you might think, especially when it comes to stormwater (drinking water’s lesser known cousin). In this episode we discuss what you can and can’t do with stormwater, the differences between your sewers and storm drains, and how runoff works back into the water supply.