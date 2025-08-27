Souto Serves Up $28M Boost!

If you needed another reason to brag about Gwinnett’s economic chops, here it is: Souto Foods just cut the ribbon on a shiny $28 million expansion—and they’re serving up more than just wholesale goods. They’re dishing out confidence in Gwinnett’s future, 70 new jobs, and a reminder that this county has quietly become one of the Southeast’s most flavorful hubs for manufacturing and distribution.

A Recipe for Growth

Back in 2011, Souto Foods planted roots in Gwinnett with a promise to bring authentic flavors from Latin America, the Caribbean, and beyond to kitchens and restaurants across the country. Fast-forward to today, and the family-owned company is no longer just filling shelves—it’s filling an expanded 130,000-square-foot facility that could stock an army of pantries.

The project isn’t just about adding more warehouse space. It’s about investing in a place that has already proven itself a recipe for business success. With highways that keep goods moving, a workforce that knows how to hustle, and a community that understands the value of global flavors, Gwinnett gives companies like Souto the perfect blend of ingredients to grow.

What This Means for Gwinnett

So what does a $28 million expansion really mean for the county? For starters:

Seventy new positions—from warehouse roles to logistics experts—are opening up for locals ready to get to work. Economic seasoning: Every new hire, delivery truck, and distribution order adds a little more spice to Gwinnett's already diverse business community.

A bigger spotlight: As Souto grows, it draws more eyes to Gwinnett as a prime spot for food industry leaders and other businesses looking to scale.

The ribbon-cutting wasn’t just a ceremonial snip; it was a celebration of how local investment keeps the county’s story moving forward. And let’s be honest—there’s something satisfying about seeing a family business thrive in a community that champions both tradition and progress.

As Souto Foods continues to expand its reach, Gwinnett is proving yet again that it’s not just a good place to do business—it’s a place where businesses can make history, one investment at a time.

Want to see who else is shaping the county’s business landscape? Check out the Guide to Gwinnett directory for more local industry leaders and opportunities: www.guidetogwinnett.com/business-consulting