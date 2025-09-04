Trick-or-Treat Yourself to a 5K Run

Why run from the ghosts when you can raise a glass to them instead? On October 18th, Suwanee is serving up a fall tradition with just the right mix of cardio and cocktails—the annual Spooky Spirits 5K. Now in its fifth year, the race transforms Suwanee Town Center into a moving costume party, where every stride comes with a splash of spirit.

Running Shoes Meet Rocks Glasses

The beauty of this 5K is that you get to pick your own adventure. Feeling speedy? Dash straight to the finish line and claim a 12-ounce post-race drink like you just won the Boston Marathon of happy hours. Prefer a little more sip with your stride? Take the scenic option: five tasting stations pour 3-ounce cocktails along the route. You can register for either option here. Think of it as Suwanee’s most spirited aid stations!

The fun doesn’t stop with the beverages. Costumes are practically required, and the more over-the-top the better. Superman sprinting past a zombie nurse? A witch swapping out her broom for Brooks running shoes? That’s the vibe. And yes, there are prizes for the best dressed, so bring your A-game (and maybe some glitter).

More Than Medals

Of course, no Gwinnett event is complete without the swag. Participants snag:

A race t-shirt to prove you survived

A souvenir glass for those post-race toasts

Medals that pair nicely with bragging rights

It’s part run, part block party, and entirely Gwinnett. Whether you’re chasing a PR, your neighbor dressed as Dracula, or simply the next cocktail, the Spooky Spirits 5K offers a fall Saturday you won’t forget.

So lace up, dress up, and bottoms up. This Halloween season, Suwanee proves you don’t have to choose between tricks and treats—you can have both, one stride (and sip) at a time.

Thirsty for more? Discover Gwinnett’s full lineup of breweries, distilleries, and wineries at https://www.guidetogwinnett.com/breweries-distilleries-wineries