Spotted in Buford: Santa, Scanning Your Snacks

And yes, that sparkle is real.

If you’ve done your grocery run at the Buford Kroger lately and paused mid-aisle thinking, Is that Santa?, you’re not alone. Shoppers have been doing double-takes for years — especially when they catch sight of the snowy beard, the gentle laugh, and the unmistakable twinkle.

That’s not holiday imagination or caffeine-induced cheer talking.

That’s Michael Hosey, or as Buford lovingly knows him, Santa Michael.

For 15 years, Michael has been a steady, joyful presence behind the checkout at Kroger. He greets shoppers by name, asks about grandbabies and school concerts, and remembers who recently switched to almond milk and who’s trying to cut back on sugar. His lane is where hurried shoulders soften, moods lift, and strangers feel like neighbors again.

People come in for groceries, but more than a few leave feeling a little lighter.

A Santa Hidden in Plain Sight

It’s the children, though, who spot the magic fastest.

Little ones freeze in their tracks, clutching cereal boxes like clues, eyes widening as they whisper, “Mom… is that him?”

Michael always answers with a small grin and that signature Santa wink — just enough to keep the wonder alive. No proclamations, no grand gestures. Just quiet magic, right where the everyday happens.

Because for Michael, Santa isn’t a costume. It’s a calling.

Becoming Santa Michael

Long before the beard turned snowy white, Michael loved Christmas! The lights, the warmth, the feeling that the world grows softer in December. But it wasn’t until a Kroger holiday event years ago that everything clicked.

A manager handed him a red suit and asked if he’d fill in. Michael agreed, expecting a few laughs and a fun afternoon. Instead, something deeper happened.

“The moment I saw those children’s faces light up,” he says, “I understood the gift of giving rather than getting. That pure, childhood joy stirred something in me.”

That day, he didn’t play Santa.

He became Santa.

And ever since, he’s carried that spark with him — suit or no suit.

Christmas Spirit, All Year Long

Some people wait for December to spread cheer. Michael never has.

Whether someone rolls up with tinsel and turkey or rushes through with toothpaste and a Tuesday-night dinner plan, he meets them with patience, warmth, and kindness that doesn’t check the calendar.

“My role at Kroger is just an extension of Santa,” he says. “God gave me a gift for connecting with people, and it’s a responsibility I hold dear. A smile and a gentle word are small things, but they’re powerful. They lift others, and they lift me, too.”

Customers leave with groceries and just a little more faith in people.

